Jury selected for murder trial for man accused of shooting his neighbor

A jury was selected Wednesday for a murder trial in connection with the shooting death of Martin Jones last year at a mobile home community.

Wichita Falls police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a mobile home community on Evergreen Drive on Oct. 9, 2021.

Noel Ramirez Martin, who told police he fired in self-defense, is accused of shooting his neighbor Oct. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Evergreen Drive during an ongoing feud, according to allegations in court documents.

Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin Thursday morning in 78th District Court.

The shooting allegedly took place during an argument over accusations that Martin had damaged Jones' property, according to allegations in court documents.

Martin, 33, was being held Wednesday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on $1.1 million in bonds for charges connected to Jones' death, according to online jail and court records.

He was indicted in August for charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court documents. Martin has entered a plea of not guilty.

Murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon has a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Police found Jones shot in the abdomen about 6:44 p.m. Oct. 9, and he was transported to United Regional Health Care System for treatment, court records show. Jones died from his wounds a few days later at the hospital.

Martin told police he felt that his own and his family members' lives were in danger, and Jones ran at him, so he fired two shots, according to allegations in court documents.

Martin is also charged with criminal mischief $750 to $2,500 in connection with Jones' report to police about 3:38 p.m. Oct. 9, court documents show. Martin told police he was not at home when the incident took place.

The misdemeanor has a maximum punishment of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Martin is also charged with felony possession of between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine in connection with an Oct. 12 incident, according to court documents. The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His bail for the drug possession charge and the criminal mischief charge is a total of $7,500, according to online jail records.

