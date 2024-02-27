Jury selected in Natural Bridge Zoo case, deliberation set to begin Tuesday

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deliberation over an animal cruelty case in Rockbridge County was set to begin Monday morning but has been postponed a day.

Back in December of 2023, nearly 100 animals were taken from the Natural Bridge Zoo for what the county describes as “inadequate care.” This ranged from alleged dirty or unsafe habitats to a lack of sufficient food and water, untreated health concerns in the animals, and more.

However, in January of 2024, the court ruled that 39 of those animals were to be returned to the zoo saying evidence could not conclude these animals were subjected to cruelty.

On Monday, Feb. 26, the defense asked for an additional “Bill of Particulars,” a more specific breakdown of the exact reason each animal was seized, arguing that “inadequate care” is not enough information for them to form an accurate defense before delivering their opening statements.

The County argued that this isn’t necessary and any additional information the defense may need can be found in the vet records.

However, the judge approved the motion of the defense, giving the county until 9 p.m. on Monday to put the new bill together.

A jury was selected on Monday. The county, defense and the selected jurors will be back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 27 starting at 8:30 am.

