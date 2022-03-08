Jury selected, opening arguments in Exford trial to begin Tuesday

Mar. 8—LOWVILLE — The opening arguments in the murder and arson trial of Shawn L. Exford will begin this morning after the 12-member jury was selected in Lewis County Court.

Mr. Exford, originally of Watertown who is now living in Harrisville, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment on March 7, 2020.

He was in the courtroom with his attorney, John W. Hallet, conferring occasionally while prospective jurors were questioned by the prosecuting attorneys.

A total of 55 people were questioned by Judge Daniel R. King, who will be presiding over the trial, assistant district attorneys Caleb J. Petzoldt and Mark R. Lemieux and Mr. Hallet to weed out potential jurors with biases, personal connections to the case and other conflicts of interest or a pre-conceived idea of guilt or innocence.

During jury selection, Mr. Petzoldt and Mr. Lemieux asked those called in for jury duty if they knew a number of people, most of whom will be called as witnesses according to Mr. Petzoldt, lead prosecutor on the case.

On Nov. 30, 2019, a fire at 7525 S. State St., allegedly set by Exford, killed a resident of the building, Catherine A. Crego, 58, and Saratina R. Kilbourne, 42, of 7539 S. State St., who was in the building at the time.

A family of five that lived in the back of the structure and an upstairs resident who made it out a window and onto the porch roof escaped the blaze.

The selected jury is composed of nine women and three men, while the four alternate jurors consist of two of each gender.

Although it is unknown if the defense will end up calling any witnesses, the prosecution plans to bring 26 people to the stand to testify and will present a variety of evidence.

"You're going to be hearing a lot of evidence from the New York State Police Fire Investigators," Mr. Petzoldt said while answering questions after the proceeding closed for the day, "You're going to be hearing evidence from a variety of sources — medical examiners, lab personnel — so you'll be hearing a lot of different kinds of evidence. You're also going to be seeing a lot of video surveillance evidence as well as some audio evidence."

He said the prosecutors are "very confident" of their "strong case" because of that evidence.

"I think that after a jury hears all of that evidence, I think they're going to come to the same conclusion that the people have in the district attorney's office," he said.

The defense attorney "has indicated that he does not anticipate calling any witnesses" including Exford, the Mr. Petzholdt said, adding that those plans could change.

Mr. Hallet said it is his policy not to comment on an ongoing case.

A number of COVID-19 related protocols are still in place for the court, including wearing masks and social distancing in the court room, making space in the room limited.

Two viewing rooms have been established where the proceedings will be live streamed for people wishing to attend.

Mr. Lemieux will make the opening argument for the prosecution.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m. at the Lewis County Court house, 7660 N. State St.