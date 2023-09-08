Jury selected in Othal Wallace murder trial; opening statements begin Monday

Othal Wallace sits at the defense table in the Clay County Courthouse on Friday during jury selection. Wallace is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

A jury has been selected for the trial of Othal Wallace who is charged in the killing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Raynor on June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old Raynor remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty if Wallace is convicted at his trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Green Cove Springs.

Wallace sat at the defense table on Friday wearing a dark coat and white shirt with a red-striped tie. Wallace's defense attorneys, Terry Shoemaker and Tim Pribisco, sat next to him as did Allison Miller, who was brought in to help with jury selection. Another defense attorney, Garry Wood, sat to the side in the courtroom.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza and Assistant State Attorneys Jason Lewis and Andrew Urbanak sat at the state table.

What happened the night Jason Raynor was killed?

Raynor was patrolling in an area of Daytona Beach on June 23, 2021, because residents had complained of criminal activity, police have said. Raynor went to question Wallace who was sitting in a car outside of an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave., where Wallace was living with his girlfriend and their children, according to reports.

Police said Wallace shot Raynor in the head. Raynor’s gun was found still in its holster.

Wallace was arrested on June 26, 2021, when a task force found him hiding in a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace jury selected; opening statements on Monday