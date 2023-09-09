Jury selected in Othal Wallace trial

A jury has been selected in the Othal Wallace murder trial, and opening statements will start on Monday.

Jury selection lasted most of this week.

Fifteen people were chosen, including twelve jurors and three alternates.

Wallace is accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

On Monday, jurors will see evidence, including body camera footage of their interaction the night of the shooting, before they decide whether Wallace should be put to death.

Read: Volusia County judge OKs change of venue for accused cop-killer Othal Wallace

Police said Raynor was on patrol when he drove behind an apartment complex on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach and saw Wallace sitting in his car.

During their interaction, a confrontation took place. Police said Wallace pulled out his gun and shot Raynor in the head.

Raynor died at the hospital two months later.

Read: Othal Wallace’s girlfriend attempted to help officer he allegedly shot, new video suggests

Wallace was quickly named the suspect and led police on a massive manhunt that ended with him being found hiding out in a treehouse in Georgia, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the murder weapon was also in the treehouse.

The case garnered significant attention, resulting in the judge agreeing to move Wallace’s trial out of the area to Clay County, just outside Jacksonville.

TIMELINE: Othal Wallace captured in Georgia

Wallace’s team will argue he shot Raynor in self-defense, while the state tries to prove that wasn’t the case and that Raynor approached Wallace’s car lawfully.

The trial starts Monday at 9 a.m. Channel 9 will have live coverage.





