With jury selected, trial set to start today

Aug. 22—A jury has been chosen for the first-degree murder trial of James R. Brashear after two days of jury selection.

The 14-member jury consists of 11 men and three women, and they were sworn in Monday afternoon. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and defense attorney Chris Bugbee all accepted the jury. After it was selected and sworn in, the jury was excused for the day by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson. The trial will start at 9 a.m. today with opening statements and is expected to last seven days.

Brashear, 69, of Winchester, is charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old John A. Mast, of Williston, N.D., on Feb. 6, 2021, in the Rosauers parking lot in Lewiston. Mast is Brashear's ex-son-in-law and was in a custody dispute for his children, Brashear's grandchildren. Mast was also accused, but never charged, with abusing the children.

Brashear was in the courtroom Monday wearing a dark jacket with a white shirt and purple tie, and used a cane to walk.

During the selection Monday morning, some prospective jurors were excused for school, business, work or other family reasons. Others met with attorneys for individual interviews. The jurors that remain return in the afternoon, along with those selected Friday.

In the afternoon, there were 38 prospective jurors sitting in front of the judge's bench and in the jury box, as well as an additional 15 in the gallery. Monson and the attorneys both asked them questions and they answered by raising paddles with their jury number on them if the question applied to them.

Coleman asked the jury panel questions for about 10 minutes regarding if anyone had any relationship with others, which many did, but he confirmed it wouldn't affect their decision if they were on a jury with that person. Then he discussed the presumption of innocence and the role of the defense and prosecution in the trial, making sure jurors would listen to both sides equally.

Bugbee also asked about presumption of innocence but gave examples and talked to individual jurors to examine their understanding of the term, as well what "beyond a reasonable doubt" meant in relation to coming to a verdict on the case. Bugbee's questioning lasted about an hour.

After the questioning, Bugbee asked to remove two of the jurors for cause, meaning the person was ineligible to be on the jury, but Coleman objected to the removals and Monson let the jurors stay. Monson, the attorneys and Brashear all met to choose the jury for about an hour.

Part of the reason the jury took two days was because the construction of the new courthouse and restricted parking.

