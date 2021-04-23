Jury selection in Anderson trial set for Monday

Apr. 23—GRANGEVILLE — One hundred and thirty potential jurors have been summoned to the Idaho County District Court Monday to begin hearing the case of a man involved in a shootout with deputies last summer.

Sean L. Anderson, 52, of Riggins, is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with a July 18 confrontation with Idaho and Lewis county deputies and a Nez Perce Tribal officer.

According to court records, the incident occurred in Ferdinand following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 from which Anderson allegedly fled. An Idaho State Police investigation revealed that Anderson called the Idaho County Sheriff's Office before being stopped at Ferdinand and allegedly threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.

Anderson first fired on the officers with a sawed-off 12-gauge Winchester shotgun after his vehicle was blocked by the officers in a residential area of Ferdinand, according to a probable cause affidavit. All four officers then returned fire, and Anderson was hit in the face and did not fire a second round. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later moved to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Anderson was taken into custody following his release from the hospital and later waived extradition to be returned to Idaho. He has since been in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $1 million bond.

After jury selection Monday, the trial is expected to last through the week and possibly into the following week, a court clerk said. Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice will preside. Mark T. Monson of Moscow is representing Anderson. Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson will represent the state.

Anderson has been associated with Ammon Bundy of Emmett, whom he joined in 2016 during an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Ore. Anderson was featured in a video posted online during the standoff yelling: "American people better wake up and get here and fight for your country right now. It is on. If they stop you from getting here, kill them."

He later apologized for making the statement.

A second video, posted on YouTube, was made July 16 at a rally in Emmett, Idaho, also attended by Bundy. Anderson described himself as a radical and vowed he would not get arrested again. He said in the video: "I've made my line in the sand, and I hope God watches over and protects me."

Two days later, Anderson allegedly fled the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 and threatened to shoot officers if they tried to stop him.

