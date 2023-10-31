Jury selection in Anthony Patterson trial hits stumbling block

In a surprise development Tuesday morning, jury selection for Anthony Ryan Patterson's child sex crimes trial was recessed until 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The reason for the recess is because a defense attorney was having back issues. The panel of potential jurors was sent away about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Some complained it was a waste of their time before they left the sixth floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. Jury selection began there Monday afternoon in a voir dire courtroom.

There were 100 potential jurors summoned to be considered for 12 seats on the jury.

Potential jurors had to fill out an additional questionnaire upon their arrival. It included two questions, asking them to list three people they most admire and three people they least admire.

Patterson is expected to be tried on a 13-count indictment with charges related to incidents on Nov. 18, 2017, involving two girls, 8 and 10, and on Dec. 23, 2017, involving the older girl.

His alleged co-conspirator, Jandreani Dashimella Bell, is accused of bringing the children, who are relatives of hers, to Patterson for sexual purposes.

Bell told investigators Patterson had been paying her for sex, and he mentioned a sexual interest in children, so she brought them to his home in Wichita Falls.

The charges for both Bell and Patterson are related to child sex trafficking and sexual abuse of children.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

