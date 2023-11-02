Jury selection for Anthony Patterson's child sex crimes trial delayed again

FORT WORTH —Jury selection for the trial of a former Wichita Falls business leader accused of child sex crimes has been delayed again.

Jury selection for Anthony Ryan Patterson's trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

It was set to restart Friday morning. But a defense attorney's continuing back issues have for the second time delayed the process of picking 12 jurors to determine Patterson's fate.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon, but it was halted Wednesday morning because of the attorney's back problems. Potential jurors were sent home.

Patterson's defense team includes four attorneys, Chuck Smith of Wichita Falls, Toby Shook and Michael Mowla of Dallas, and Kim Laseter of McKinney.

They are facing off with Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie and Assistant DA Brooke Grona-Robb in the trial.

Patterson, 47, is charged with a host of child sexual abuse and child trafficking crimes in connection with allegations involving two girls, 8 and 10, in late 2017 at his home.

His alleged co-conspirator, Jandreani Dashimella Bell, is accused of bringing the two girls on Nov. 18, 2023, from Vernon to Patterson in Wichita Falls for sex and the oldest girl in a second trip Dec. 23, 2023.

Patterson and Bell have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Patterson was first arrested in connection with the allegations in February 2021. He has been arrested four more times and various indictments were handed down against him.

He is expected to be tried on a 13-count indictment filed in May. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of any of the 10 first-degree felony charges in the indictment.

