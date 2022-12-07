Jury selection to begin in 2017 Snapchat murder case

Dec. 6—Jury selection will start Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Gainesville teenager more than five years ago outside a gas station in North Hall.

Talon Lowery, 24, faces charges of malice murder and others in the Nov. 2, 2017 shooting of Bryan Ramirez, 18, outside of the Cleveland Highway Texaco.

Authorities said Ramirez, who worked at the convenience store, was taking a break outside when he was shot by a rifle.

The White County Sheriff's Office learned there was a Snapchat video circulating of the shooting, and the agency was familiar with Lowery, the suspected shooter.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lowery and retrieved the suspected murder weapon from the F150, which was at Lowery's home.

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin ruled in September that Lowery was competent to stand trial.

In October, Lowery's defense attorneys, Jeffrey Brickman and Robert Rubin, filed a plea on Lowery's behalf of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rubin told The Times after the plea was filed that Lowery and Ramirez did not know one another, and Ramirez had done nothing to provoke or instigate the shooting.

The trial is set to start on Monday, Dec. 12.