Jury selection to begin for 3 suspects accused of killing former Gwinnett coach at QT station

The murder trial against three men accused of killing a father and former Gwinnett County football coach at a gas station last year will begin this week.

The prosecution and defense are set to start the jury selection process at the Gwinnett County courthouse Monday.

On July 9, 2022, Bradley Coleman stopped at a QuikTrip gas station in Peachtree Corners. As he was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his car, three suspects backed into a parking space next to him.

Gwinnett police said the suspects got out of the car and shot and killed Coleman. Officers later arrested David Booker, Miles Collins and Josiah Hughley. A grand jury indicted all three on murder, aggravated assault, hijacking a vehicle and gang charges.

Prosecutors say the trio were “associated with the Bloods, a criminal street gang.” The indictment alleges the suspects showed “intent to maintain and increase status and position in said gang.”

Detectives believe that three alleged gang members have connections to other car thefts and slider crimes in Rockdale County and others across the metro.

Coleman was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School who launched his own clothing line. At the time of his death, he was in town visiting with his daughter.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Coleman’s family earlier this year when they marked one year since his death.

“Well it’s been quite difficult. On July 10, 2022 our lives changed drastically,” said Jefferey and Venetia Coleman, Bradley’s parents.

“We pray each day for God’s grace and his mercy that we get through it moment by moment day by day.”

The Coleman family created a scholarship in his memory and also restarted his clothing line.

“We have created the Bradley L. Coleman Legacy Scholarship Foundation and what this does is give children who are leaving high school and going to college a little help, if they need help with books and housing,” they said.

To learn more about the Scholarship click here. For more information about the Pasher Collection LLC, click here.