Jury selection to begin in case tied to child's death

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 12—SUNBURY — Jury selection was scheduled to begin this morning for a Sunbury woman accused of lying to authorities about her knowledge in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

Opening statements and testimony in the trial for Christy Willis, 51, who will appear in Northumberland County Court this morning, is slated to begin Wednesday.

Willis is accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton.

Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Willis is Burgess's mother.

Through her attorney, William Cannon, Burgess attempted last month to get her $200,000 cash bail reduced but was denied by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

Willis is also seeking a change of venue claiming coverage of the case by The Daily Item means she won't be able to get a fair trial in the county.

Saylor ruled a change of venue would not be discussed until after jury selection begins.

Willis has been incarcerated since Oct. 30, 2019. She spent 140 days in jail before the Supreme Court and Commonwealth Court ruled that because of COVID-19, all Rule 600 cases would be put on hold because no trials were permitted during the pandemic. Rule 600 is a law that affords a defendant the right to a trial within 180 days of their arrest.

Troopers say Burgess beat Arabella Parker so badly she needed to have part of her brain removed. The 3-year-old died several weeks later.

Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Arabella was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure. Willis told troopers Arabella began to gasp for air, according to court documents.

Later during the interview, Willis told troopers she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, according to troopers.

Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, "cool, calm and collected," with no sense of urgency, according to court documents. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted more quickly, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.

Burgess is set for a court appearance on April 27 and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, also of Trevorton, is set to appear before Saylor on April 23.

Burgess and Delcamp both face homicide charges. Matulewicz said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.

Recommended Stories

  • Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus

    On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from the southwestern corner of Bulgaria flocked to the sleepy mountain village of Ribnovo for a four-day festival of feasting, music and mass circumcisions. This year’s event in Ribnovo, a mountain village 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital, Sofia, was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Canada ski resort linked to largest outbreak of P1 Covid variant outside Brazil

    Whistler, in British Columbia, has nearly 200 of 877 confirmed cases in the province but officials have only a murky idea of how widely variant has spread Whistler, Canada’s most famous ski resort, was shut down at the end of March because of the outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus variant. Photograph: stockstudioX/Getty Images/iStockphoto For ski resorts, spring normally marks a final chance for visitors to carve sun-drenched runs before the season ends. But at Canada’s most famous ski resort, the gondolas have stopped, and the slopes are eerily quiet. The Whistler Blackcomb ski resort was shut down by provincial authorities at the end of March after they realised that P1, the highly infectious coronavirus variant traced back to Brazil, was spreading rapidly throughout the community. As provinces across Canada break records for new cases of the virus, experts have grown increasingly troubled by the rapid and covert spread of variants. With 877 confirmed cases of P1, the province of British Columbia is now the centre of the world’s largest sequenced outbreak of the variant outside Brazil – and nearly a quarter of those cases have been linked to Whistler. P1 is believed to be a highly infectious mutation of the virus that appears to be more fatal among young people and has the ability to reinfect victims. In Brazil, the P1 variant – along with myriad policy failures – has ushered in a total collapse of the country’s healthcare system. It has also spilled into neighbouring countries in South America. But experts were shocked to see a large cluster in Whistler, an alpine resort in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains. It remains a mystery how the variant arrived: none of the 84 people initially flagged at the beginning of the Whistler outbreak reported any travel outside Canada. Nora Reid, a 22-year-old hospitality worker in Whistler, doesn’t know which version of the virus she contracted in mid-March, only that it left her with intense body pains “deep in my bones” and an overwhelming sense of fatigue that kept her bedridden for days. Young workers like Reid, whose name has been changed for privacy reasons, have made up the vast majority of Whistler’s coronavirus cases. Health officials have tried in vain to stem three separate outbreaks since January, vaccinating many of the resort’s staff – but even that has not managed to stop new cases. “We all kind of felt that it could happen to us,” said Peter, a resort maintenance employee who was infected with the virus just days after receiving his vaccine in mid-March. “People just come here from everywhere – that’s kind of what makes this place what it is.” The P1 outbreak has since spread throughout the province and into neighbouring Alberta. It is suspected of infecting 21 players on Vancouver’s professional hockey team, the Canucks. But because the province delayed in screening for variants, officials still have a murky picture of how widespread the virus is. Jean-Paul Soucy, a PhD candidate in epidemiology and the co-founder of the Covid-19 Canada Open Data Working Group, said British Columbia lags behind other provinces in its ability to track the percentage of cases involving variants. Whistler’s notorious housing shortage has probably played a role in the spread of the variant. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images “It also just comes down to bad luck. But the fact that we were late in implementing enhanced quarantine measures at the border likely didn’t help either,” he said. “If those measures had been put in months earlier, maybe this could have been slowed down – or even avoided.” Whistler’s notorious housing shortage has also probably played a role in the spread. “Because rent is so crazy, you have people living in closets and sometimes as many as eight people sharing a place,” said Reid, who shares a flat with three other roommates. She attempted to quarantine herself in her bedroom after developing symptoms, but her flatmates all became infected – including one who had already received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Most of us can’t do our jobs from home. We still have to go to work frontlines all the time to serve people,” she said. “It’s really hard to isolate when most people have eight other people living with them.” Further complicating efforts to track the virus, British Columbia announced earlier this week it would no longer screen all positive Covid-19 tests for variants. “We just assume that those screened positives will be the variants. We assume that anybody who is positive for Covid-19 needs to be treated as if they have one of these highly transmissible viruses,” Dr Bonnie Henry, the province’s health officer, told reporters. Instead, the province will monitor for surveillance purposes and to search for possible for reinfections and vaccine failures. But experts say screening gives a crucial insight into how a variant is spreading. “This beast of a variant is surging from the underbelly without the sequencing to capture it. This is why I’m fearful that when they stop sequencing a lot of these cases, we’re going to miss important information – and much of the information is going to be so much more delayed,” said Eric Feigl-Ding, a Washington-based epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. Feigl-Ding points to critical sequencing work by both UK and Danish health officials late last year, who discovered that while overall cases were dropping in their countries, the B117 variant was surging, giving the public a false sense of success. “If they had not done all that sequencing, they would have had this kind of blissful ignorance that the epidemic was over,” he said. “If you have a more contagious variant that is driving the epidemic, you don’t want to be flying blind.”

  • Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

    Prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with recklessly causing serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up seven years in prison.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • ‘It was just pure joy’: Charlotte family reunites after getting COVID-19 vaccine

    Nearly four months after the first COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Carolina, 17.9% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what Iran must do for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal

    The U.S. should not agree to a deal that allows Iran to hit important milestones in developing nuclear weapons.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion to sequester the jury after police shot a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop nearby

    Judge Peter Cahill said sequestering the jury following the protests could lead jurors to believe there is a new threat to their safety.

  • Water-worried Vegas wants useless grass a thing of the past

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • Trump said Anthony Fauci is 'full of crap' in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors

    "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump asked the audience of GOP donors about Anthony Fauci

  • The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

    Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the traffic stop involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.

  • Golf expert says Hideki Matsuyama's win at the Masters could be worth $1 billion during his career

    Hideki Matsuyama took home $2.1 million after becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters, and that is just the beginning.

  • Maduro says Venezuela has secured funds to complete COVAX payment

    Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due. Maduro's government has for months said U.S. sanctions block it from paying the $120 million needed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but on Saturday said it had transferred $64 million to the Switzerland-based GAVI Vaccine Alliance. "We have already secured the rest to make 100% of the (payment) to the Covax system," Maduro said in a televised speech.