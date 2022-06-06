Jury selection to begin Monday in trial of Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in their Winter Park home.

Danielle Redlick is charged with murder in the 2019 stabbing death of her husband Michael.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Read: Winter Park police identify 65-year-old found dead as UCF executive

According to police, on Jan. 12, 2019, Danielle Redlick called 911 telling the dispatcher there had been a “tragedy at her home.”

Investigators said Redlick told the 911 operator that she and her husband got into a fight the night before and that her husband tried to choke and suffocate her.

Read: Winter Park woman accused of fatally stabbing husband claims she’s the real victim

Redlick then told police she grabbed a knife, which her husband then grabbed from her and then stabbed himself.

Police said an autopsy revealed several cuts, including some consistent with defensive wounds, and that the stab wound on Michael’s shoulder was not self-inflicted.

Read: Wife of slain UCF executive arrested for violating probation

Investigators said Redlick put the knife back in the kitchen after wiping away blood, and deleted all text messages between her and her husband before calling the police.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.