Jury selection to begin in Peru murder case

Mar. 12—PLATTSBURGH — Jury selection in the criminal trial of a Keeseville man accused of murdering a woman in Peru last summer is set for next Monday in Clinton County Court.

Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Craig Foster with first-degree murder after the body of Crisie Luebbers, 46, was found near a Blake Road home in July of 2021.

A criminal indictment against Foster accuses him of plotting to kidnap and murder Luebbers with two co-defendants after police said he was found with almost two pounds of heroin and about a half-pound of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Plattsburgh a day before Luebbers was killed.

PROSECUTORS' CLAIMS

Prosecutors claim Foster believed Luebbers was a police informant who gave information that led to his arrest. After Foster was arraigned in court and released, his indictment said, he, along with Nicole Cayea, 42, and Nicole Harrigan, 45, lured Luebbers to the Blake Road home, where they accused her of giving information to police and searched her phone.

Luebbers then attempted to leave the home, the indictment said, but was dragged back inside by Cayea and Harrigan, who proceeded to beat her. Foster then grabbed duct tape to bind Luebbers' arms and legs and covered her face with a cloth covering.

Using a toolbox, prosecutors said, Foster dealt the killing blows.

Prosecutors said Foster and Cayea then stole a vehicle Luebbers was borrowing. The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Escape, was later found in Worchester, Massachusetts, State Police said.

HARRIGAN PLEA DEAL

Harrigan, who was charged with conspiring with Foster and Cayea in Luebbers' murder, reached a plea deal in January. She agreed to a 10-year sentence as a second felony offender with five years of post-release supervision for pleading guilty to second-degree conspiracy. Her sentencing is scheduled for May in county court.

Ian Noone, who was accused of tampering with evidence and assisting Foster and Cayea after Luebbers' death, also took a plea deal, but details on his agreement are not publicly available yet, the Clinton County District Attorney's Office said.

Foster and Cayea also took plea deals but for previous drug charges stemming from offenses in 2020 and 2021.

Foster accepted a 16-year sentence in December after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cayea is expected to receive a 10-year sentence after she pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to their indictment, Foster and Cayea face first and second degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jury selection for Cayea's trial is scheduled for April.

