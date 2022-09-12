Jury selection to begin in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Jury selection is scheduled to begin this morning in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday. Daniels is accused of evidence tampering and making false reports to law enforcement authorities. He’s charged with two third-degree felonies and five first-degree misdemeanors.

The trial is being held at the Clay County Courthouse in Green Cove Springs, though it is being heard by a St. Johns County judge.

Daniels could be sentenced to up to 15 years of incarceration. On a count of tampering with physical evidence, authorities said Daniels altered or destroyed a cellphone or stored data on a cellphone “knowing that a criminal trial ... was pending,” according to the documents.

On the three counts of false reports to law enforcement, Daniels gave false information to a deputy “by falsely stating that he had attempted to obtain an injunction or by falsely stating that he had ended his relationship with Cierra Smith but Ms. Smith continued to follow him.”

