Jury selection to begin in trial of St. Johns teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey

Jury selection is expected to begin this morning in St. Johns County in the murder trial of Aiden Fucci. The now-16-year-old is charged as an adult with first degree murder for the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci is accused of luring Tristyn to a wooded area on Mother’s Day 2021 and stabbing her more than 100 times.

Despite the graphic nature of the events, the Durbin Crossing community tied aqua ribbons to trees and signs around Patriot Oaks Academy, where Tristyn attended school.

TIMELINE: Tristyn Bailey disappearance, discovery on Mother’s Day, 2021

During a vigil Tristyn’s mom Stacey Bailey was overcome with emotion and gratitude.

“You guys amaze us and the outpour of love from our community is breathtaking.”, Bailey said.

Aiden Fucci is being held in the Duval County pre-trial detention facility because St. Johns County does not have a juvenile detention center.

A jury of six people will hear evidence in the trial, which will be held in St. Johns County.







