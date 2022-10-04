Jury selection to begin Tuesday for driver charged in Southie toddler’s death

South Boston – Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday morning in the trial of the driver charged with the accident that claimed the life of 22-month-old Colin McGrath.

McGrath was being pushed in a stroller by his nanny in July 25, 2018, when he was hit and killed at the intersection of L and East Sixth Streets.

Driver Charlene Casey, a lifelong South Boston resident, was indicted the following year for motor vehicle homicide.

Casey pleaded not guilty in 2019 following an exhaustive investigation.

Her attorney Steven Boozang declined to comment on the upcoming trial when reached by Boston 25 News on Monday night.

Boozang has stated in the past that his client is a “good person” who is “devastated” by what happened.

“I don’t think there will ever be closure for that family,” said neighbor Jackson Read. “It’s so tragic.”

Prosecutors have said speed was not a factor but allege that Colin’s death was a result of negligent driving.

According to investigators, Casey failed to yield and struck a van that was traveling northbound on L Street. That van then careened onto the sidewalk, hitting Colin, his older sister and their nanny.

“The pain is going to be there always,” said neighbor Margaret Sheppeck.

Safety changes were made in the wake of Colin’s death, including the installation of electronic radar signs, freshly painted yield signs and parking restrictions.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that many drivers are back to their old ways, using L Street as a cut through to get to the Expressway.

“I don’t think a lot of people coming through even though what happened,” said neighbor Mary. “They cut through here and go down to the beach, and that’s their easy way home.”

Following the charges against Casey, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that she was “legally obligated to yield the right of way to vehicles traveling on L Street but failed to do so.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW