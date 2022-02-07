Jury selection beginning in Arbery death hate crimes trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lisa Godbey Wood
    United States federal judge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection was beginning Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man whose death became part of a larger national reckoning over racial injustice.

Given extensive pretrial publicity, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered roughly 1,000 jury duty notices to be mailed to residents across 43 Georgia counties — some of them a roughly four-hour drive from the courthouse in coastal Brunswick.

The first 50 jury pool members were to report for questioning Monday to determine if they're able to serve as fair and impartial jurors. The judge plans to seat a jury of 12 plus four alternate jurors.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

All three were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court the day before Thanksgiving and sentenced to life in prison a month ago. Federal prosecutors separately them with hate crimes, alleging that the white men targeted Arbery and violated his civil rights because he was Black.

In the state murder trial, defense attorneys argued the defendants were justified in chasing Arbery because they suspected he had committed crimes in their neighborhood. Travis McMichael testified that he opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him with fists and grabbed for his shotgun.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury selection to begin in U.S. hate-crime trial of Arbery killers

    Jury selection was due to begin on Monday in the U.S. federal hate-crimes trial of the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was chased and shot while running through a mostly white Georgia neighborhood. Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted of murder in an earlier state trial. A state judge sentenced the men to life in prison, ruling that the two McMichaels would not be eligible for parole, after a jury of one Black man and 11 white men and women rejected the men's self-defense claims in November.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's killers headed to federal trial after deal with prosecutors falls apart

    Two men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery told a judge in Georgia on Friday they'll go to trial on federal hate crime charges after a deal with prosecutors fell apart.

  • Sheriff: Sacramento County brothers face multiple child abuse charges after 14 years of abuse

    Two brothers have been arrested in Sacramento County for the abuse of children that lasted more than 14 years, authorities said. Israel Manalang, 53, and Hector Manalang, 54, were arrested on Thursday, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office said in a release. Both are facing multiple counts of lewd acts with multiple victims, some under the age of 14, that authorities say lasted from 2007 to 2021.

  • White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

    A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling. An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office.

  • Report: Wizards still unlikely to move Sixers star target Bradley Beal

    The Washington Wizards are still unlikely to move Bradley Beal who is one of the targets of the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's killers go on trial, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Beijing Olympics: 5 things to know Monday

    Ahmaud Arbery's killers return to court for federal hate crimes trial, Nathan Chen takes the ice at the Beijing Olympics and more news you need to know Monday.

  • New union at GM Mexico plant could benefit US autoworkers

    Workers at GM's pickup plant in Mexico voted for a new union. It will be good news for U.S. autoworkers. But could it impact future pickup prices?

  • Syl Johnson Dies: Much-Sampled R&B Singer For ‘Different Strokes’ Was 85

    Syl Johnson, whose 1967 single “Different Strokes” has been frequently sampled by some of hip-hop’s top artists, has died at age 85. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Johnson’s family called him “a legend.” “It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame […]

  • Judge blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's order making masks optional in public schools

    A state judge in Virginia on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order making masking in schools optional.

  • Austrian antitrust court gives green light to Facebook's Giphy deal

    An antitrust court in Austria on Monday approved with conditions Facebook's purchase of animated images platform Giphy, in a boost for the social media giant after a UK watchdog said the deal should be reversed. Facebook bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing GIFs, a type of animated image used often in social media and instant messaging, for $315 million in 2020 to integrate the operation with its Instagram photo-sharing app. Facebook, whose parent company recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, is challenging a ruling by Britain's competition watchdog, which said it must sell Giphy because the deal would reduce competition between social media platforms and in display advertising.

  • Tesla Is a Good Crypto Trader. It Made Money Trading Bitcoin in 2021.

    The company held about $2 billion worth of Bitcoin as of Dec. 31. It made the disclosure when it filed its annual report on a form 10-K Friday evening.

  • GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

    House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBanks told us the GOP

  • My boyfriend moved in after just a few months and then totally changed. Should I walk away?

    My boyfriend recently moved in with me, and I've noticed he has a big attitude. He raises his voice and storms off if we disagree. I need advice.

  • Russell Wilson robbed of touchdown by 2 drops from NFC team at 2022 Pro Bowl

    The AFC leads the NFC 14-13 going into the second quarter.

  • The doctor is in (the Olympics): Desmond makes Irish history

    Elsa Desmond knows she’s not going to medal at the Beijing Olympics. The first women’s luge Olympian from Ireland feels like she's already prevailed. Desmond won’t be in China for long, with good reason.

  • HBO Max has halted ‘The Boondocks’ reboot

    The revival of The Boondocks, the beloved Cartoon Network animated adult sitcom, has been canceled by HBO Max. In 2019, […] The post HBO Max has halted ‘The Boondocks’ reboot appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police shoot, kill man while responding to domestic disturbance in Kansas City

    Officers told investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol that they shot the man as he advanced towards them with a knife outside of a Kansas City home early Monday morning.

  • Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy This Unstoppable Miner?

    The latest earnings report from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) highlighted the investment case for copper, particularly for the miner. A combination of solid and thematic demand drivers (the need for electrification in the economy), industry supply constraints, and Freeport's favorable production outlook make it the go-to stock for investors in the sector. The price of a metal -- in this case, copper -- is set by the interplay of supply and demand.

  • Families, investigators remain haunted by unsolved Texas yogurt shop murders

    Could new information lead to answers in the brutal murder of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas, 30 years ago?

  • A 'snowverreaction' created to restrict our freedom

    Please remember that this same reasoning is just as solid regardless of the issue you use it on.