Jury selection begins in 2020 Wolfe City officer murder case

Sep. 13—The jury selection process began Monday in the murder trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murdering a resident of the city almost two years ago.

Shaun Lucas has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death Jonathan Price, who was unarmed, the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

Members of the jury pool are scheduled to return to the 354th District Court today to continue the process, and Judge Keli Aiken said 16 people— 12 jurors and four alternates — are expected to be chosen for the panel.

"Make no mistake, we intend to seat a fair jury in this case," Aiken said.

A total of 131 people were in the jury pool, with a handful dismissed before noon Monday. The remaining individuals were asked to fill out a questionnaire that will be used by prosecutors and defense attorneys to get additional information from the jurors, which may be relevant to the upcoming trial.

Aiken explained that the trial will be conducted in two phases. The jury will determine Lucas' guilt or innocence. If he is found guilty, jurors will then decide his punishment.

Lucas is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center lieu of $1 million bond.

In November 2020, the Hunt County grand jury issued a murder indictment, naming Lucas, 24, of Lone Oak in the death of Price, 31, of Wolfe City. The investigation was undertaken by the Texas Rangers.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.