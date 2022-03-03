Jury selection begins for Brock trial

Mar. 3—WHITLEY COUNTY — The jury trial for a man charged with killing three people, one of whom was pregnant, began on Tuesday.

Paul Brock, 41, is charged with three counts of murder, one count of first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.

He is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers' body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road.

Brock was developed as the main person of interest in the killings by the Corbin Police Department, being brought in for questioning the morning of Feb. 18, 2018, before being arrested later that day and charged with three counts of murder. A fourth charge of murder was later added after the body of Byers was found.

Brock was later indicted that same year and his case would continue for the next three years. A jury trial was scheduled for September of last year but as prosecutors and defense attorneys made their way through the jury selection ahead of the trial, Brock accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Following Brock's agreement, the office Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling confirmed Brock had accepted a plea deal that would see him serve 70 years. However, during Brock's formal sentencing hearing the following month, it was learned that he had withdrawn his agreement and a new trial date was scheduled for March 1. The trial is expected to take approximately one month.

On Tuesday morning, jury selection for Brock's trial began and is expected to last several days.

To select a jury for the trial, those individuals who were chosen for jury duty will go through a voir dire examination which includes a series of questions to determine if a person is eligible to serve as a juror for this trial until 12 jurors have been chosen, though alternates may be retained.