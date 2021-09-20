Jury selection begins for co-defendant in murder case

Sep. 20—A jury trial for a Norman woman charged with first-degree murder started Monday at the Cleveland County Courthouse.

Chloe Moseley, 19, of Guthrie, was charged following the Feb. 12, 2020, death of 20-year-old Norman resident Walker Pitchlynn. Co-defendant Ivan Lawrence Myers pleaded guilty to shooting him five times in the back at the Twin Creek Village Apartments after robbing him of $100.

Myers on July 21 was sentenced to life in prison following appeals from the state and his attorney. Both defendants were 18 at the time of the shooting.

Opening arguments are set to begin once jurors and alternates have been chosen. District Judge Michael Tupper, who presided over Myers' case and sentenced him, presides over Moseley's trial.

Moseley is charged under the felony murder rule, which says if someone is with another person who commits a felony, and someone dies while the felony is committed, both can be charged with that crime.

According to the affidavit, Moseley was with Myers at the time of the robbery and shooting and fled with him into a nearby creek after Pitchlynn called 911. They were captured about a half-mile south of the apartments after they got rid of the stolen gun used in the homicide, according to an affidavit.

A July 21 courtroom testimony stated both Myers and Moseley can be heard on a 13-minute-long 911 call that began before the shooting. Myers in the call told Pitchlynn, "I'll shoot you in the face," followed by Moseley telling Pitchlynn to give them the money. Pitchlynn says he will give him the money, then wants to be left alone. Then gunshots are heard.

Police found Pitchlynn alive and slumped over in the driver's seat after he placed the call, but he died shortly after, the affidavit states. Residents at the apartment complex heard and saw what happened and helped police identify and locate the two defendants, according to arguments heard July 21.

Myers, in a video interview, claimed he shot the victim because he punched Moseley. But the district attorney in July said Moseley suffered no injuries anywhere, including her face.

In the video, Myers also said he would have shot Pitchlynn anyway and that Moseley had nothing to do with the shooting.

Joi Miskel, of Oklahoma City, is representing Moseley, who remains in custody at the county jail on a $1 million bond.

