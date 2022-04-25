Jury selection begins in first Austin police officer trial under DA José Garza

Jury selection began Monday for the trial of former Austin police officer Nathaniel Stallings, who was indicted on multiple misdemeanor charges four years ago after being accused of forcefully arresting a woman.

Although Stallings, who was fired from the Police Department, was indicted under the former Travis County district attorney, this case will be the first time a police officer will be on trial under DA José Garza's administration. The office's civil rights unit is handling the case.

During the 2018 arrest, Stallings grabbed the woman's hands and body, causing her head to strike against a car, a grand jury determined. Then-Police Chief Brian Manley said in a disciplinary memo that the level of force was unnecessary. The woman arrested was a sex worker, and the officers let the man who was allegedly soliciting her leave with a warning — a decision that Manley lambasted in his memo.

Stallings is facing one count of abuse of official capacity and three counts of official oppression. Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable with a jail term of up to one year and a maximum fine of $4,000.

This is the first trial to be held in person in state District Judge Brad Urrutia's courtroom in two years, since Travis County courtrooms were shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Officials on Monday selected six jurors and one alternate. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Defense attorneys Brad Heilman and Terry Keel are representing Stallings. Heilman, a former Austin police officer, previously faced an official oppression charge — and was acquitted in 2006 — over use of force during an arrest. Keel was Heilman's attorney at the time.

During jury selection, Heilman told the courtroom that the experience in part inspired him to become a defense attorney.

Throughout the day, prosecutors and defense attorneys asked potential jurors about their ability to be impartial in a police case. Some in the room said they could not be impartial because they are biased against police. A few others said they support police officers and could not be fair for that reason. One man said he didn't think he could be impartial because he would want to maximize the penalty to bring awareness to police brutality.

Other defense attorneys who are not involved in the case were there to observe the proceedings, including Doug O'Connell, who is representing several Austin officers with pending cases.

Garza's office has secured indictments against more than two dozen people in law enforcement since taking office last year, and his civil rights unit — which handles cases involving police or connected to police incidents — is handling 30 cases.

The docket includes Williamson County Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden, who are charged with manslaughter in the death of Javier Ambler, as well as the indictments of 19 Austin police officers accused of firing bags of lead pellets, also known as bean bag rounds, at protesters demonstrating in May 2020 after the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos.

'Use of force could have been avoided'

A grand jury determined that on Oct. 6, 2017, Stallings arrested a woman "without first providing her an opportunity to explain her conduct," according to the indictment document. He used "more force than a reasonable officer in the same circumstances would believe was immediately necessary," the document states.

Officer Robert Mathis conducted the arrest with Stallings. After Stallings was indicted, Stallings resigned and Mathis was fired from the Police Department.

Mathis and Stallings were working a daytime shift in North Austin when they saw a man in a vehicle talking to a woman they knew to be a prostitute, according to a disciplinary memo about Mathis' firing.

The man eventually acknowledged to officers that he was soliciting prostitution, the document states. Officers ran a background check on the man and found he had been arrested for prostitution in 2015 and was driving on a suspended license.

The officers let the man go with a warning, then turned their attention to the woman, ordering her to come over to them, the memo states. When she asked why, both officers grabbed her.

According to the memo, Mathis told the woman, “We’re not going this route,” and she continued to protest, saying she hadn’t done anything.

Mathis told the woman, “It’s called manifestation of prostitution,” then told her “you’re about to get your ass slammed.”

“The officers did not provide her with any verbal instructions or direction (e.g. 'Put your hands behind your back,' or 'You’re under arrest,')," says the memo, which was written by Manley.

Mathis told the woman “don’t make me slam you” again before Stallings pushed the woman’s head onto their patrol vehicle.

“Her face forcefully impacted the hood,” the memo states.

The three continued to struggle, and Mathis struck the woman’s left side with his knee and told her to stop resisting, according to the memo. The officers eventually got the woman into their patrol vehicle, where her face hit against the back seat, causing a cut.

"Officer Stallings admitted to Internal Affairs that, had he and Officer Mathis taken the time to give the female commands and communicated better, their use of force could have been avoided altogether," Manley wrote.

Manley added: “They did not ask any questions. Neither officer articulated an overriding safety consideration, imminent threat of danger or other exigent circumstances to justify their abrupt use of force in their reports or statements to their corporal."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trial planned in first Austin officer trial under Travis County DA