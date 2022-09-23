Jury selection begins in Geistown Borough murder case

Sep. 23—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a Johnstown woman last year after, according to police, she attempted to make a purchase from him through Facebook Marketplace in Geistown Borough.

Selection of a jury to hear the case of Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, began Thursday with 10 jurors being selected to the panel of 15 jurors and alternates. The jurors were selected out of the pool of under 100 potential jurors.

Gorgone faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a corpse connected with the April 5, 2021, killing of 54-year-old Denise Williams inside his Old Scalp Avenue apartment.

Police say Williams went to Gorgone's apartment to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.

She was later found in the apartment with multiple stab wounds.

Gorgone will be represented by public defenders Kevin Sanders and Michael Sylvester. Joseph Green and Jessica Aurandt will be presenting the case on behalf of the commonwealth.

The matter will take place in the courtroom of Judge Tamara R. Bernstein with testimony beginning on Monday.