Jury selection begins in Grandinetti case

Jan. 25—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man is set to face trial this week for a murder that occurred before he could drive a car, purchase cigarettes, legally own a gun or drink a beer.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, was charged with first- degree murder by the the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General in November 2020 in connection to the shooting death of Barron Grumbling, 21, on May, 1, 2017, in the city's West End.

The charges came after a grand jury investigation in which an alleged eyewitness gave testimony that accused Grandinetti of the murder, which occurred when he was just 16 years old.

Grumbling was shot and killed at the corner of Corinne Avenue and Merle Place.

In testimony to the grand jury, Detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, said that Grumbling had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the back, and that a third bullet was found lodged in a nearby porch.

According to the criminal complaint against Grandinetti, two unnamed witnesses provided testimony about the murder.

One was allegedly an eyewitness to the shooting and the other Grandinetti allegedly confessed to later.

The alleged eyewitness, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking together when Grandinetti shot Grumbling with what appeared to be a snub-nose .357-caliber firearm, according to his testimony, the complaint said.

According to Britton's testimony, the eyewitness had told police that Grandinetti had slowed and bent down as if to tie his shoe, then fired three shots at Grumbling as he and the witness walked on ahead.

Grandinetti was previously named by authorities as the gunman who killed 30-year-old Carol Ashcom in 2015. It is alleged by investigators that Grandinetti acted at the direction of his uncle, Shakir Mosi Smith, who was accused of ordering Ashcom's murder because of her work as a confidential informant in a then-pending drug case against him.

Smith, 44, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 1, 2020, of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder in connection with Ashcom's death. Smith was sentenced Oct. 22, 2020, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Grandinetti, who was 14 at the time, has not been charged in connection with Ashcom's murder, and he denied committing it when he testified at Smith's trial.

He is currently serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges in a separate case.

Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, who is presiding over the case, issued an order on Jan. 20, denying the commonwealth's request to introduce other crimes, wrongs, or acts evidence.

Grandinetti is currently housed in SCI-Benner Township. He is being represented by Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, according to online court records.

Jury selection in the case began Monday with the jury pool being narrowed to 31 before the 12 jurors and three alternates began to be selected late Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m. Monday, jurors were slated to be seated at the end of the evening with the case to begin Wednesday morning.