Jury selection begins for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Halloween 2017

Jury selection began at the Duval County Courthouse Monday for the Jacksonville man accused of shooting two sisters, killing one, on Halloween five years ago.

While Judge Tatiana Salvador was giving instructions to potential jurors, she said in court in the state will not be seeking the death penalty for Chad Absher. He could potentially now face life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.

During jury selection Monday morning, the judge excluded one juror because he is a witness of the case and after that, selecting jurors resumed.

Absher is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Ashlee Rucker. He shot Ashlee and her sister, Lisa Rucker, in the head, which she survived. Authorities say the shooting happened on Halloween 2017 at the Cedar Creek Landing condos in Hyde Park.

In 2019, Absher was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

According to Chad Absher’s arrest warrant, he and Ashlee Rucker were arguing over car keys before the double shooting.

The warrant said the argument escalated and he choked her. It states a witness heard two gunshots a few seconds apart, saw Chad Absher with a rifle or shotgun and found both victims with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Jury selection continued throughout the afternoon and opening statements are expected to start Tuesday morning.

