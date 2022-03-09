Jury selection begins in Lawrence Ray trial, accused of preying on students at Sarah Lawrence College

NEW YORK - Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the Manhattan trial of a man accused of preying on his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College.

Lawrence Ray is accused of physically and psychologically threatening college students, extortion, and forcing a young woman into prostitution.

Prosecutors say Ray moved into his daughter's on-campus residence in 2010, where allegedly groomed his victims.

Ray denied the charges, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and conspiracy.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ukrainian couple on escaping war, evacuating hometown with children in tow

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for "maximum restraint" in Ukraine as Russia continues attacks

Neurodiverse theater company EPIC Players shines light on inclusion