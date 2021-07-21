Jury selection begins for man charged with 2019 murder

Jul. 21—Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a Linda resident charged with murdering a 42-year-old man on Thanksgiving in 2019, according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry.

Moe Larry Nanlap, 24, has been in custody since Nov. 28, 2019 and faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, two counts of owning a firearm as a felon, and 42 total special allegations and sentence enhancements.

At around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 1500 block of North Beale Road for a report of a shooting. Law enforcement believed an argument preceded the shooting. Nanlap fled the area and was located at 11:40 a.m at his residence in East Linda, according to Appeal archives.

Curtis Hicks was killed in the shooting and another victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning at Yuba County Superior Court.

Nanlap remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.