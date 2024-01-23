Jury selection begins for mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley

Jury selection kicked off on Tuesday for the manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teenager who opened fire inside the halls of his Michigan high school.

Armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun recently purchased for him by his parents, Ethan Crumbley burst into Oxford High School the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, and started shooting. Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17, were fatally struck, while another seven people were wounded. He pleaded guilty to the massacre and was sentenced last month to life in prison.

While neither of his parents is accused of helping to plan the shooting, prosecutors have argued they could’ve taken steps to help prevent it, including ensuring the firearm was secure and in a safe location.

Just hours before the deadly violence, the teen’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were called into the school for a meeting with administrators about violent writings and doodles tucked between the math problems in Ethan’s homework. Even after being presented with the drawings — which included a handgun, a bullet and a person seemingly lying in a pool of his own blood — the Crumbleys declined to take their son home. They also made no mention of the weapon James Crumbley purchased for his son days earlier on Black Friday, nor how his mother took him to the shooting range for a test run.

A day before the shooting, the school informed Jennifer Crumbley that Ethan, who was 15 at the time, was looking at ammunition on his phone. “I’m not mad,” she texted him. “You have to learn not to get caught.”

Following the shooting, Oakland County prosecutors announced the couple would face charges in connection with the deadly violence. The Crumbleys seemingly vanished before they were found and arrested hours later in a Detroit warehouse. They are each facing a count of involuntary manslaughter, making them the first parents to face charges in a mass U.S. school shooting.

The Crumbleys have both been in jail for more than two years awaiting trial, unable to afford bonds of $500,000 each. Involuntary manslaughter has been “well-defined for ages, and its elements are definite and plain: gross negligence causing death,” assistant prosecutor Joseph Shada said in a court filing.

Involuntary manslaughter in Michigan carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

James Crumbley’s trial meanwhile is set for March.

With News Wire Services