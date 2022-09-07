Jury selection begins in Shady Oaks shooting case

Sep. 7—Jury selection kicked off Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court in the trial of the Albert Lea man charged with shooting three people during a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020.

Devin Weiland, 22, faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the incident.

Court documents state investigators estimate Weiland reportedly fired up to 90 rounds during the standoff at the apartment complex the morning of Nov. 29, 2021.

He reportedly summoned law enforcement to the complex for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area, and when the first officer arrived, he allegedly began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking an officer in the chest with a rifle.

One person, who heard noises, reportedly left the Shady Oaks building because he was concerned about his vehicle, and was shot in the arm.

Another person, who lived across the street from the complex, was struck by a bullet through his car door as he drove by on his way to work.

In court before potential jurors were called in for questioning, Weiland conceded elements of the second-degree assault charges during questioning by one of his lawyers, Graham Henry.

He said he and his lawyers had multiple conversations about opening statements for the case and discussed the counts against him. He affirmed his lawyers would not argue that he was not guilty of second-degree assault.

The trial is slated to continue through Sept. 16.