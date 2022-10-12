Jury selection begins for Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial on civil rights accusations

Jury selection will begin Wednesday in the trial of embattled Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill a year after he was indicted on federal charges.

The indictment involves allegations first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them in restraint chairs as a form of punishment. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill based on allegations from four victims. Three more alleged victims were added in later indictments.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington will have comprehensive coverage of Hill’s trial starting today on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Nine years ago, Hill appeared before a jury in state court on 32 felony charges, including violating his oath of office. The Clayton County jury cleared him of all charges.

Now instead of local residents, the jury pool in the federal case will be made up of residents from all over the state.

Hill has a reputation as a crime fighter and even uses Batman images on his personal social media and ads.

In a ruling on pretrial motions, the U.S. District judge overseeing the case says she wants the trial to be narrowly focused on the current charges and not his reputation.

The judge ruled that prosecutors can’t bring up evidence of other alleged uses of force at the jail and the jail’s conditions. Past lawsuits and Hill’s suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp also cannot be discussed.

Hill’s attorneys won’t be allowed to compare his case to other cases of alleged misconduct by law enforcement. They also cannot bring up his good acts or what his suspension means for the county.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.