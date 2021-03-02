Jury selection begins today in car-to-car shooting trial

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—The trial of a 22-year-old man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin today in Yuba County Superior Court with jury selection.

Avery Sanchez was one of three co-defendants arrested for a car-to-car shooting in Marysville in May 2019.

Sanchez and Vivion Wallace allegedly shot and killed Alejandro Escobar, 36. The alleged shooting happened on Highway 70, south of Plumas Lake Boulevard after an earlier altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles. A second victim was treated for a minor injury.

In February 2020, Wallace pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and admitted to two weapons enhancements. Wallace, 23, is currently serving 62 years to life in Salinas Valley State Prison.

Juan Barajas, the driver of the car carrying Sanchez and Wallace, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to being an accessory to the murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12 at 9 a.m. He has been out of custody since posting bail in June 2019.

Sanchez has remained in Yuba County Jail without bail since May 30, 2019. Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello will be prosecuting the case with assistance from Deputy District Attorney Akaash Nagra. Sorbello said the trial is estimated to take two weeks to complete.

The jury trial is the first to start in Yuba County in almost a year.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese champion Jiangsu FC says it will 'cease operations'

    Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC announced Sunday it would “cease operations” with immediate effect, just three months after winning its first title. Nanjing-based Jiangsu, which is owned by retail giant Suning that also holds a majority stake in Italian league leader Inter Milan, said on social media that it hoped that a new backer could be found after the company pulled out. “Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honors, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we have to regretfully make an announcement,” a Jiangsu FC statement said.

  • Stastny scores in 1st minute of OT, Jets beat Canadiens 2-1

    Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

    The plan was filed Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers who face substantial exposure for sexual abuse claims, and with the official committee representing abuse victims. The plan calls for a $300 million contribution from the Boy Scouts’ 250-odd local councils into a trust for abuse victims, although the form and timing of those contributions remain up in the air.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Virginia fraternity suspended after death of 19-year-old student pledge

    The announcement from Virginia Commonwealth University came one day after Delta Chi’s national office suspended its Richmond chapter.

  • Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their Sixth Child

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • Trump teases a 2024 run and commands GOP loyalty to his holy name in first signature post-presidency speech

    ‘I may even decide to beat them for a third time,’ president says, perpetuating his lie about a ‘stolen election’

  • Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'

    Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.” The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. “I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked.

  • Dodgers pound Rockies while Trevor Bauer and Kenley Jansen pound the strike zone

    Trevor Bauer pitched two scoreless innings in his Dodgers debut and Kenley Jansen threw nine straight pitches in the strike zone Monday in a 10-0 spring training win over the Colorado Rockies.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin on ending the filibuster: 'Jesus Christ, what don't you understand about 'never'?'

    The filibuster means that 60 votes are needed to pass most legislation in the Senate.

  • Wealthy alumni demand University of Texas defy 'cancel culture' and defend racist school song

    Wealthy alumni are threatening to pull their donations from the University of Texas at Austin because students have been protesting the university's controversial alma mater song, The Texas Tribune reports. "The Eyes of Texas," which plays after football games, is a cherished tradition for many, but it was historically performed at campus minstrel shows, and the title is linked to a saying from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Students, therefore, have criticized the song as racist for a while now, the Tribune notes, but action has increased over the last year amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice. It appears, however, many donors consider the movement to be the product of "cancel culture" and "Marxist ideology," and emails obtained by the Tribune show they're willing to pull their financial support for the university over the issue. UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell has publicly confirmed the school will keep the song, but the emails suggest they want him to take an even stronger stand. A few donors even called for Black students to leave the university if they didn't appreciate the tradition. "It's time for you to put the foot down and make it perfectly clear that the heritage of Texas will not be lost," one donor whose name was redacted wrote to Hartzell. "It is sad that it is offending the blacks. As I said before the blacks are free and it's time for them to move on to another state where everything is in their favor." Larry Wilkinson, a donor and 1970 graduate of UT-Austin, argued in an email to Hartzell and an interview with the Tribune that because Black students make up only 6 percent of the student body, "the tail cannot be allowed to wag the dog ... Nothing forces those students to attend UT-Austin." Read more at The Texas Tribune. More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatGeorgia House passes GOP voting restrictions bill

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is probably the best shot

    Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.

  • Royal Caribbean will be 'first' to offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over 16 vaccinated.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo

    The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

  • A week after Alex Smith said Washington didn't want him during his incredible return from a scary leg injury, the team is expected to cut him

    Alex Smith is reportedly set to hit the free agent market this offseason and keep his career going over two years after suffering an injury that some thought was career-ending.