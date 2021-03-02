Jury selection begins today in car-to-car shooting trial

Mar. 1—The trial of a 22-year-old man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin today in Yuba County Superior Court with jury selection.

Avery Sanchez was one of three co-defendants arrested for a car-to-car shooting in Marysville in May 2019.

Sanchez and Vivion Wallace allegedly shot and killed Alejandro Escobar, 36. The alleged shooting happened on Highway 70, south of Plumas Lake Boulevard after an earlier altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles. A second victim was treated for a minor injury.

In February 2020, Wallace pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and admitted to two weapons enhancements. Wallace, 23, is currently serving 62 years to life in Salinas Valley State Prison.

Juan Barajas, the driver of the car carrying Sanchez and Wallace, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to being an accessory to the murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12 at 9 a.m. He has been out of custody since posting bail in June 2019.

Sanchez has remained in Yuba County Jail without bail since May 30, 2019. Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello will be prosecuting the case with assistance from Deputy District Attorney Akaash Nagra. Sorbello said the trial is estimated to take two weeks to complete.

The jury trial is the first to start in Yuba County in almost a year.