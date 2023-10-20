Jury selection begins today for first trial in Georgia election interference case

Jury selection begins Friday for the first trial in the Georgia election interference case.

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who represented former President Donald Trump , is one of 19 co-defendants indicted in their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Two defendants, attorney Sidney Powell and bondsman Scott Hall, have already entered guilty pleas.

We’ll have a reporter and photographer following the jury selection process throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powell originally was going to trial with Chesebro next week before she reached an agreement with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Powell pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties. She will serve six years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and pay $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. She will also have to testify truthfully against the co-defendants.

RELATED STORIES:

ABC News reported that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office offered Chesebro a plea deal earlier this week, but he rejected the offer.

The deal would have forced him to testify against his co-defendants, including former Pres. Trump, in exchange for three years probation and a $10,000 fine. The terms of the deal also included a written letter of apology, sources told ABC.

During a hearing earlier this week, McAfee suggested in court that the trial against Chesebro could take up to five months.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]