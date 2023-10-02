Jury selection begins in trial of Bravon Tukes, charged in Starts Right Here school shooting

Jury selection started Monday morning in the trial of the person charged with driving the getaway vehicle for a teenager convicted of shooting and killing two students at a Des Moines alternative school.

Bravon Tukes, now 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 23 deaths of Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18.

Preston Walls, now 19, who also was charged with first-degree murder, was convicted Sept. 14 of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault in connection with the two shooting deaths and the wounding of school founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps.

Before noon Monday, 25 prospective jurors were questioned by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Defense attorneys asked for 10 prospective jurors to be dismissed. Most of those jurors were dismissed because they read or viewed news about the shooting or Walls' trial, which they said led them to believe Tukes was guilty. Prosecutors asked for one prospective juror to be dismissed because of a 2005 felony drug conviction.

The pool Monday morning appeared to include 10 white men, one Asian man, one Black woman, one Black man and 12 white women.

In the afternoon another 25 prospective jurors are expected to be questioned. Fifty more prospective jurors are expected to be questioned Tuesday.

Jury selection is expected to continue through the end of the day Wednesday. Opening arguments are likely to start on Thursday.

