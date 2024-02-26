Jury selection begins for trial in Chicago officer Ella French’s murder

CHICAGO — Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing Chicago police Officer Ella French.

French, 29, was fatally shot, and her partner Carlos Yanez was seriously wounded, during a traffic stop on the city’s Southwest Side in August 2021.

It expected that prosecutors will show video of the night it happened, when they say Emonte Morgan drew a gun and fired at the officers.

Morgan’s brother, Eric, 25, pleaded guilty to lesser charges last Octover and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

