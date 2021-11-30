Jury selection begins for trial of Kimberly Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

The jury selection process kicked off on Tuesday for the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who said she mistook her firearm for a Taser in the seconds before she fatally shot Daunte Wright.

Potter pulled over 20-year-old Wright, who is Black, the afternoon of April 11 because his car had expired license plates — only to quickly realize he had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. She’d also been training another Brooklyn Center police officer, Anthony Lackey, when the deadly traffic stop occurred.

When authorities moved to take Wright into custody, he pulled away and managed to get back into the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Footage from Potter’s bodycam then shows the officer yelling “Taser, Taser” before she shoots Wright with her firearm.

Wright was able to drive a short distance before crashing nearby. He was pronounced dead on the scene, while his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat at the time, was injured.

The incident sparked days of demonstrations nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice, during which protesters clashed with authorities and resulted in multiple arrests.

Potter was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the incident, but prosecutors in September last month also opted to add a count of first-degree manslaughter. Her defense team will likely argue that she did not intend to fatally wound Wright and contend instead she should face a manslaughter charge.

At least six days have been set aside for jury selection. The process took 11 days in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Opening statements could begin as soon as Dec. 8.