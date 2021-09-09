Jury selection begins in trial for man facing 4 murder charges

Sep. 9—WHITLEY COUNTY — The trial for a man charged with killing three individuals, one of whom was pregnant, began in Whitley County Circuit Court Wednesday with the jury selection process.

Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling told the courtroom of potential jurors that the trial of Paul Brock would be "longer than usual" with lots of evidence and witness testimony expected to be presented.

Bowling then went through a series of questions with the jury pool, to ensure that a fair and impartial jury is selected.

The defense council on behalf of Brock is expected to start its voir dire, or process of asking jurors questions and helping shape the final jury who will hear their client's case, Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Brock, age 41, was indicted in April 2018 for an incident that occurred in February of that year.

On that date, Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, were found shot to death at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin.

Byers' younger brother, Justin Collins, was in a bedroom of the home at the time the shooting began and he jumped out of a bedroom window and fled to a neighbor's home to call 911.

Brock was developed as the main person of interest in the killings by the Corbin Police Department, being brought in for questioning the morning of Feb. 18, 2018, before being arrested later that day and charged with three counts of murder.

The body of Byers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was found the following day in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road. At that time, Brock was then charged with another count of murder and tampering with physical evidence; he now faces four counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The date for Brock to stand trial had been moved back multiple times following his indictment. Court records also show Brock has been represented by multiple public defenders throughout the lifecycle of his trial.

Brock is currently being represented by Attorney and Public Advocate Andrea Kendall and co-councilors Joshua Miller and Caitlin Dunnington.