Jury selection begins for trial of Preston sex offender charged in sexual assault of teen

Aug. 11—Jury selection began Tuesday in New London Superior Court in the case of a man who was a registered sex offender and is charged with sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old girl at her relative's house in Preston in 2018.

Roland G. "Jerry" Madore Jr., 47, of Preston faces four counts of risk of injury to a child or impairing the morals of a child. Prosecutors allege that he had sexual contact with the girl at a home on Brickyard Road in Preston between August and December of 2018.

Madore has a criminal history that includes a previous conviction and prison stint for a sex-related crime and is a registered sex offender, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The online Judicial Branch records contain no information about a prior sexual assault conviction.

The girl was identified only by her first name in court. The Day does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Anne Ferryman, who is prosecuting the case, said in court that Madore is accused of having contact with the girl's "intimate parts" in a sexual manner that was "likely to impair (her) health and morals."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in September 2020, Madore was living at the Brickyard Road home in 2018. He allegedly assaulted the teen while she was sleeping in a bedroom and on a couch in the house on at least four separate occasions.

According to the warrant, police were called to a home in Norwich in April 2019 by the girl's mother, who told a state police trooper that her daughter had been sexually abused the year before. She told police that her daughter said she waited to tell her because she feared retribution if she came forward about the abuse, and that Madore had told her he would send her family to jail if she told anyone, according to the affidavit.

On at least one occasion, the girl tried to lock her bedroom door at the house, but Madore allegedly still came in to assault her and told her that he didn't like her locking the door, according to the affidavit.

Fifteen people were called into court Tuesday to undergo voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors. The first prospective juror was dismissed by Judge Shari Murphy after she told the court she would have trouble remaining objective due to the nature of the crimes. The court selected three jurors.

Murphy said she expects Madore's trial to be relatively brief, lasting about three to four days. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

Madore, represented by Attorney W. Theodore "Ted" Koch III, has been released from custody in this case on a $200,000 bond.

Jury selection is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

