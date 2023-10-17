Jury selection begins in trial of previously convicted killer on new murder, assault and weapons charges

Oct. 17—LOCKPORT — Jury selection is under way in the murder trial of a Falls man who has already served a prison term for gunning down and killing a man.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys were able to seat four jurors on Monday, in the trial of Shaquan Gibson. Jury selection will resume later today in the courtroom of Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Gibson is accused of gunning down Cyjear Benton in the 600 block of Ninth Street on May 2, 2022. He's also charged in a second shooting, that took place moments after Benton's slaying, a few blocks away in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

But in January 2007, Gibson, who then went by the first name of Sean, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm in the slaying of Noah Willoughby, In that case, Gibson was accused shooting and killing Willoughby in a Falls Street alley near a bar.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The murder took place after an argument between Willoughby and Gibson escalated into what Falls police called "a full-scale bar room brawl" that "basically boiled down to an issue of disrespect." Gibson ran from cops for a week before finally turning himself in.

At that time, he was also facing burglary and assault charges for breaking into a woman's home and punching her.

When prosecutors asked Wojtaszek to hold Gibson without bail pending his current murder trial, all they said to the judge was, "It's not his first murder."

His first murder case bears some resemblance to Gibson's current homicide case.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of an apartment complex on Ninth St., and eight minutes later, officers received a call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Benton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the building. Benton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls man, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

Gibson, 47, is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Benton killing and the Pine Avenue shooting. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Neither Falls Police detectives nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the Pine Avenue shooting and the Benton homicide.

In the Willoughby murder, Gibson was accused of firing a single shot at close range into his victim's chest. Witnesses said Gibson pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Willoughby from a distance of about 3 feet and pulled the trigger.

"A lot of alcohol was involved, pride was involved and a woman was involved," detectives said at the time. "When you mix all three, it became a deadly combination."

Gibson claimed he shot Willoughby in self-defense.

The jury in that case deliberated for six hours and then became deadlocked. Eleven of the 12 jurors were reportedly ready to accept Gibson's claim of self-defense, but one juror held out.

Facing the prospect of a mistrial and re-trial, prosectors offered Gibson a deal: plead guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter and accept a 12-year prison term. Gibson took the deal.

In December 2007, then-Niagara County Court Judge Peter Broderick sentenced Gibson to 12 years behind bars for what he called the "senseless killing" of Willoughby.

In prison, Sean Gibson changed his name to Shaquan and was released on parole on Jan. 24, 2019, after serving roughly 11 years of his 12-year sentence.