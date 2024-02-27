Jury selection begins for woman accused of killing LaTionna Johnson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of La’Niha Banks. She is the woman accused of killing LaTionna Johnson in May 2023.

Police allege that Banks shot Johnson on May 20. Johnson had just broken up a parking lot fight between two people she knew.

When she started to drive away, someone shot at her car and hit her. She died several days later, leaving behind a 6-month-old daughter.

The Wichita Police Department said Banks was one of the people involved in the parking lot fight.

