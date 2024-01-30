Jury selection begins for woman charged in death of Pea Ridge officer trial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of Shawna Cash, the woman charged in the death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple on June 26, 2021.

Cash is accused of driving the car that killed Apple.

What started as a crowded room full of potential jury candidates, was whittled down to more than 150 in the first round.

Benton County Judge Brad Karren selected 153 candidates to ensure impartiality or nonbias.

The prosecution and defense lawyers will ask the remaining candidates questions to see if they will remain impartial. The judge gives about two weeks for the jury selection process, ending on February 13.

The selection process will involve groups of three candidates with five panels each day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Judge Karren said jurors could be selected earlier than February 13. He said the trial will begin on Monday if they are selected by Friday.

The judge also brought up concerns regarding whether police officers attend the trial dressed in their uniform and if that could cause bias concerns for the jury. He said that will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

