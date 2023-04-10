Jury selection begins in Xbox murders penalty phase retrial

Troy Victorino speaks with one of the attorneys, Monday, April 10, 2023, before jury selection in the penalty phase retrial for what became known as the Xbox killings.

Jury selection began Monday in the penalty phase retrial for two of the four men convicted in a mass killing in Deltona known as the Xbox murders.

Troy Victorino, 46, and Jerone Hunter, 36, were already convicted and sentenced to death in 2006 for the 2004 murders.

But Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III overturned both sentences following a 2016 Florida Supreme Court ruling requiring juries to be unanimous when choosing the death penalty.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter stand with attorneys, Monday, April 10, 2023, as the jury pool enters the courtrtoom for jury selection in the penalty phase retrial for what became known as the Xbox killings.

Their guilt is not at issue, only how Victorino and Hunter will pay for their crimes.

The two men, along with Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, broke into a home on Telford Lane in Deltona on Aug. 6, 2004, and beat and stabbed six people to death. Salas and Cannon were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys started selecting the 15 jurors, including three alternates, who will ultimately decide whether Victorino and Hunter should be sentenced to death.

The judge and attorneys started out with 100 potential jurors. Rowe asked jurors who believed they had a hardship, such as a medical, personal or financial issue, that might prevent them from serving on the lengthy trial to let the court know, according to a live stream of the proceedings. Many did.

Some panel members said they or a family member had medical issues that would make it difficult for them to serve for a month. Some had upcoming surgeries scheduled.

Others said they ran a business or were an integral part of a business that would suffer financial hardships if they were absent.

A few had pre-planned vacations that could not be rescheduled.

The attorneys conferred and agreed to release 38 prospective jurors by lunchtime.

The judge and the attorneys also said more potential jurors would be summoned to the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors must be unanimous in death recommendation

Prosecutors will face a tougher challenge in the new penalty-phase trial against Victorino and Hunter.

Unlike the original penalty phase in 2006 when prosecutors only needed a majority of jurors to recommend death, jurors must be unanimous this time.

If just one juror recommends life for one or both, Rowe must follow the recommendation and sentence that person to life in prison.

But if the jury unanimously recommends death for one or both men, Rowe can sentence the person to either death or life.

Jurors recommended death for Victorino by a vote of 10-2 for Belanger's murder; 10-2 for Ayo-Roman's; 9-3 for Gonzalez's; and 7-5 for Gleason's. They recommended life for the murders of Nathan and Vega. Jurors recommended Hunter get a death sentence for Gleason's murder by a vote of 10-2; for Gonzalez's murder by a vote of 9-3; for Nathan's by a vote of 10-2; and for Vega's by 9-3. Jurors recommended life sentences for Belanger's and Ayo-Roman's murders.

