Jury selection begins in Yuba City murder trial

Aug. 17—Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy in October 2019.

Constance Addison is being charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. On Oct. 7, 2019, Addison allegedly hit Alec Flores, of Yuba City, with her car in a drunken driving incident while Flores walked to school on Franklin Road. Flores suffered a broken ankle, broken pelvis girdle, lacerated liver and severe head trauma.

Addison was arrested Oct. 7 and posted bail the following day. She has been out of custody ever since. The trial will be held in Butte County after Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis granted a change of venue motion on Jan. 12. Addison's attorney filed the motion and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office opposed the motion to move the trial.

The trial is estimated to take between a week and a half to two weeks to complete.