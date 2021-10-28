Jury selection complete for civil trial against the organizers of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

The jury selection process has been complete for a civil trial that will determine whether those who organized the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally will be held accountable for the deadly violence that unfolded.

The plaintiffs, a group of nine people including town residents and counterprotesters injured amid the rally, alleged the White Supremacist organizers conspired to incite the chaos that occurred on Aug. 11 and 12 in 2017. That weekend, thousands of other white nationalist and neo-Nazis descended on the sleepy college town to protest officials’ decision to remove a statue of Confederate War General Robert E. Lee fro a public park.

Hundreds of more people showed up to stand against the racist groups marching through the city, including Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old paralegal was killed when self-proclaimed White Supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. rammed his car through a group of counterprotesters gathered downtown.

Fields was convicted in a state court on a count of first-degree murder, eight counts of malicious wounding, as well as hit and run in connection with the chaos. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 419 years in July 2019.

He also pled guilty to 29 of 30 federal hate crime charges to avoid the death penalty, which earned him another life sentence.

US District Court Judge Norman Moon this week grilled potential jurors on topics like racism, the Black Lives Matter movement, Antifa, White nationalism and whether they had already decided who was responsible for the violence. Most of the dismissed jurors could not get out of work, especially after hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported.

The judge was also forced to dismiss those he considered too biased to sit on the jury.

“It took a little longer than expected, but that’s all right,” said Moon.

Overall the selection process took three days.