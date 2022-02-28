Jury selection in Connecticut ‘Fitbit’ murder trial to begin — again

Jury selection in the trial of a man charged with killing his wife after staging a home invasion is set to start Tuesday after a long delay.

Richard Dabate is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 39-year-old Connie Dabate, in December 2015 at their Ellington home.

Skeptical of Dabate’s claims, police retrieved data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit, posts to social media and data from their home’s alarm system that countered Richard Dabate’s story. Police ultimately charged Dabate in April 2017 with murder, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Jury selection was almost complete in March 2020, when the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut prompted a statewide shutdown, including deferral of in-person court hearings and trials. That jury did not near any evidence, and a judge dismissed panel members in August 2021, finding that too much time had elapsed since they were seated. Some of the selected jurors had moved in the intervening months, out of state in some instances.

The state judicial branch allowed jury trials to resume in June on the back of increasing vaccination numbers, but the Dabate case did not proceed immediately. Then Dabate’s attorney, Hubert J. Santos, died on June 2021.

Santos’s partner, attorney Trent LaLima, is representing Dabate. Neither LaLima nor Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky could be reached Monday.

