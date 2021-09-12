Jury selection to continue in death penalty capital murder case

Sep. 11—The next phase in the jury selection process is scheduled to begin this week in a Hunt County courtroom, in a potential death penalty capital murder trial.

A Travis County man has been indicted in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce five years ago.

Jury selection began in the 196th District Court Wednesday in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams, with a general voir dire hearing. Voir dire is a legal term which refers to the preliminary investigation of individuals in a jury pool.

The individual voir dire of jurors is set to begin Monday.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled Oct. 22 and the trial itself is set to start on Nov. 1.

The Hunt County District Attorney has indicated he intends to seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted of capital murder.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.