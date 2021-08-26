Jury selection continues in Griswold triple murder case

Aug. 26—Jury selection is continuing this week in the case of Sergio Correa, a man from Hartford who is charged in the brutal murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2019.

The court has selected 11 jurors so far, of the 18 they need for the trial — 12 regular jurors and six alternates, according to Public Defender Joseph Lopez, who is representing Correa.

Judge Hunchu Kwak is presiding over jury selection, which began on June 22 and resumed on Monday after pausing for a few weeks. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Correa's trial, which has been delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to begin in November and will likely last four to six weeks. A few jurors were dismissed on Wednesday due to concerns over the length of the trial, telling the court they may have trouble sitting on the jury due to work scheduling or financial hardship.

Correa is represented by Lopez and Corrie-Ann Mainville. Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas M. DeLillo and Assistant State's Attorney Marissa Goldberg are prosecuting the case.

t.hartz@theday.com