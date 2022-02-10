Jury selection continues in hate crimes trial

Feb. 10—She knows very little about the three White men on trial in U.S. District court, only that they have been convicted by the state of murdering a 25-year-old Black man.

"I know that this young man lost his life," the prospective juror said Wednesday, the third day of jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Roddie Bryan. "And it was very tragic."

But the African American woman said she could focus on whether evidence presented in court indicated racist motives in the actions of the defendants without being influenced by their prior murder convictions.

"I've heard other people's opinions about it," she said. "I haven't really made up my mind. I would still be open-minded."

She was one of only five prospective jurors qualified during Wednesday's proceedings in federal court in Brunswick. The number raised the total qualifying after three days to 54.

Feeling a larger pool is necessary, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood directed the court to reconvene for further jury selection at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wood indicated during a pretrial hearing last week a desired number of 36 qualified prospective jurors, but she announced Monday that she is seeking a greater number due COVID-19 issues and other concerns.

The jury is expected to be impaneled early next week after defense attorneys and the prosecution use their allotted strikes to pare the group down 12 jurors and four alternates.

The actual trial is expected to take between seven and 10 days, Wood said Wednesday.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and Bryan, 52, are charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and interference with Arbery's rights to be on a public street based on his race. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael also are charged with brandishing a firearm in a violent crime; Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

The impaneled jury will be asked to determine whether Arbery's skin color motivated the three men in pursuing Arbery to a fatal confrontation.

Many among the 14 questioned during the morning session expressed extensive knowledge of the case, particularly regarding events of the recent state trial.

Several expressed irreconcilable bias toward the defendants. On her juror questionnaire, a White woman described the McMichaels as "redneck vigilante good ol' boys."

Two White men and a Black woman were quickly dismissed after telling Wood they had already determined the defendants were guilty. Evidence presented in trial would not change that opinion, they all said.

Another was dismissed after saying the guilty verdict in the state trial might affect his ability to render a decision in the federal trial.

Others said they gained considerable knowledge of the case after receiving their jury summons in direct disregard to accompanying directives.

One woman said she knew only vague basics about the case, all of which she learned on Facebook. She knew it involved "racial issues," adding she understood the stakes in the federal trial. She said she could reach a verdict based on evidence presented in court.

"I don't know the details of it to say one way or the other now," she said.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on a street in Satilla Shores Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels had armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their house. Bryan joined the chase in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his house with the McMichaels in pursuit and used his cellphone to record the deadly confrontation.

The three men were convicted of murder on Nov. 24 in Superior Court in Glynn County. The McMichaels were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without parole; Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 25 years.