Jury selection continues in Minneapolis trial for George Floyd's deadly arrest

People demonstrate during a march in Portland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Allen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Allen

(Reuters) - The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, was due to continue on Monday with the second week of jury selection.

Seven jurors have already been seated for a trial that is being closely watched as a bellwether of the way law enforcement agencies use force and violence against Black people in a country where almost no police officer has ever been found criminally responsible for killing a civilian.

Many more potential jurors questioned by the judge, prosecutors and Chauvin's lead lawyer have been dismissed after it was decided they could not be impartial in the high-profile case.

Among the seated jurors are four white men, including one who is Hispanic; one white woman; a woman who is of mixed race; and a Black man who immigrated to the United States about 14 years ago. All but one are in their 20s and 30s, the court said.

Chauvin, a white man, was captured in a bystander's video with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, cries out for his life and his mother, who had recently died. Chauvin keeps his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes even after Floyd, who was under arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, stops moving and appears to have stopped breathing.

The video appalled people around the country and abroad, giving rise to one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States, with daily marches against racism and police brutality.

Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty, saying he followed his police training.

All potential jurors who have appeared so far in the Hennepin County district court in a heavily fortified tower in downtown Minneapolis say they know who Chauvin is and what the video shows him doing; most said they had formed a negative opinion of him, though some said they could remain open to the possibility his actions were not criminal.

The process of selecting an impartial jury may be affected by the city's announcement on Friday that it had agreed to pay $27 million to settle a federal wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Floyd's relatives.

The court is planning to have opening arguments commence on March 29. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs’ Craig Kimbrel has no Jeremy Jeffress to rescue him this year

    As little as spring training means as a predictor for the regular season, consider whether Craig Kimbrel's struggles this spring are less of a predictor than much of the struggling he has done during the last two summers with the Cubs.

  • N.Y. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand Call On Cuomo to Resign

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) on Friday called for New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid concurrent scandals involving the governor’s mishandling of COVID patients in nursing homes during the pandemic and his subsequent coverup of the mishandling, as well as seven sexual-harassment allegations that have been made against him. “Confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” a joint statement from the senators said. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” the statement adds. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.” Earlier on Friday, Representatives Jerry Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jamaal Bowman joined the majority of their fellow New York Democrats in calling for the governor’s resignation. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a statement. “After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s [administration] hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, in a joint statement with Bowman. Calls for resignation also came from Representatives Grace Meng, Mondaire Jones, Sean Patrick Maloney, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Antonia Delgado, and Nydia Velazquez. Representative Kathleen Rice came out for Cuomo’s resignation on March 1. One day earlier, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, announced that the body’s judiciary committee would open an impeachment inquiry into the governor’s conduct. However, as of Friday Cuomo continued to maintain his innocence and refused to resign. He rebuked lawmakers who called for him to step down as “reckless and dangerous.” “I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said. The mounting calls for the governor to resign come one day after the Albany Times Union reported that a sixth woman had accused the governor of sexual misconduct. A member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor “reached under her blouse and began to fondle her” last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work, according to the report. A source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” New York attorney general Letitia James is conducting an independent investigation of the allegations.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 187: Should Leon Edwards have been DQ’d for eye poke?

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 187, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • COVID and economy woes walloped Puerto Rico — but statehood may help bring it back

    The Biden administration, and a chance to become fully recognized as a U.S. state, could help Puerto Rico restore a much-needed sense of normalcy after a rough stretch of years.

  • 16-year-old to face murder, arson charges

    A teenager charged in connection with a fatal fire in Lowell is in custody and due in court.

  • The biggest case since OJ: how to watch the trial of George Floyd cop Derek Chauvin

    Last May, the death of 46-year-old George Floyd sparked shock, protests and a vociferous international movement that even a pandemic couldn’t dampen. Many have already drawn their own conclusions on the culpability of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. But he is yet to have his day in court. Jury selection began on Tuesday in the case against Chauvin, who is being tried separately to the three other officers with him during the arrest. Facing charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter at the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, Chauvin and his legal team are set to argue that Floyd did not die because of Chauvin’s policing, but as a result of an overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and an underlying heart condition; that it wasn’t the knee on his neck that killed him. And British viewers will be able to judge the merits of this case, and every other claim and counterclaim, for themselves, thanks to US channel Court TV, which has secured exclusive rights to film inside the socially distanced courtroom. The channel, which operated in America between 1991 and 2008, before relaunching in 2019, arrived in the UK last September on Sky, Freeview and Freesat, and is hoping for a boost to its viewing figures as the first big trial on its British channel begins.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

    Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent group tracking the toll of the violence. Most of those killed — 34 — were in Yangon, where two townships, Hlaing Thar Yar and neighboring Shwepyitha were being placed under martial law.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • CBS launched an internal review after Sharon Osbourne's tense exchange with Sheryl Underwood over her support for Piers Morgan

    Sharon Osbourne defended her "friend" Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle against her "The Talk" co-host.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly not breaking up but 'working through some things'

    Jennifer Lopez is filming in the Dominican Republic and Alex Rodriguez is in Miami, but they're not breaking up - they're reportedly working things out.

  • Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms

    Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion next week from dozens of Conservative MPs over extending lockdown laws in England. The Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25 while other lockdown measures are due to expire on March 31. Downing Street sources indicated that MPs will be given votes on both early next week before Parliament is due to rise for the Easter recess. Speaking in the Commons on Feb 21 Mr Johnson told MPs that “yes indeed... there will of course be another vote in this House about these measures before Easter”. The measures are not amendable so MPs will be faced with having to extend the Coronavirus Act powers by six months until September, even though the PM wants to lift lockdown restrictions in England in June.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • 'Clear and present danger': Republicans fret about Greitens' comeback

    People who have talked to the disgraced former Missouri governor have come away from the conversations convinced he's running for the state's newly open Senate seat.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.