Jury selection delves into nature of hate crimes trial

Feb. 9—Tuesday's proceedings at the federal courthouse in Brunswick delved into the reasons why three convicted murderers are being tried again for the same killing.

During the second day of jury selection in the highly publicized federal hate crimes trial of defendants Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Roddie Bryan, several prospective jurors questioned the need for such a legal category.

Already sentenced to life in Georgia's state prison system, the three White men will be tried in federal court to determine whether racism governed their actions in the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black.

As U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood explained to prospective jurors, the trial is not about whether the McMichaels and Bryan committed murder, but whether they did so "because of Arbery's race and skin color."

Wood kept jury selection proceedings moving at a steady pace for a second day, approving 19 prospective jurors by day's end. That brought the total to 49 qualified jurors.

Wood had said last week she wanted 36 qualified jurors, but she has decided on a higher number because of the possibility of COVID-19 infection.

Jury selection resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

By Monday, defense attorneys and the prosecution will use their allotted preemptive strikes to impanel a jury of 12, plus four alternates, she said. The trial itself is expected to last between seven and 12 days, she said.

Proceedings could recess until Monday if Wood decides there are enough qualified prospective jurors after Wednesday.

"We'll see how far we get tomorrow and then make a decision about the remaining two days," she said.

The prospective jurors were pooled from all 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old Bryan all are charged with attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's rights because of skin color. Both McMichaels additionally are charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael also is charged with discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Story continues

In a questionnaire, prospective jurors were asked specifically for their thoughts about the viability of hate crimes. Prosecuting attorneys and defense attorneys followed up on that point during individual questioning.

At least two potential jurors used the word "overblown" to describe hate crimes and the notion in general of race problems in America. Others said all violent crime involves hate.

"I just believe it doesn't matter what race you are," one said during individual questioning. "If you do a crime, you should be punished for it."

Another asked why they were even bothering, saying, "If they're already convicted, I don't know why there's another trial."

One who had expressed similar feelings on the questionnaire said he could listen with an open mind to evidence that race played a role in Arbery's murder.

"I don't really know what defines a hate crime," he said. "But it's not my place to decide whether it's the law or not."

A man said some folks draw preconceived notions that he is racist just because he is White and Southern. The man told attorneys he is anything but, adding, "I believe we have grown away from hate crimes."

A supporter of the right to self-defense, the man said the McMichaels should have stayed home and called the police if they suspected Arbery of a crime.

The McMichaels said in the state trial that they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby open home under construction. However, testimony revealed Arbery had committed no crime.

"I don't see a point in drawing a weapon unless you're drawn upon," the prospective juror said.

Upon further questioning, he said he would consider a guilty verdict for a hate crime if the prosecution made its case.

"With the proper evidence, I can see it," he said.

Another expressed preconceived ill-will toward the two McMichaels "because murder is inexcusable." But she said she is capable of separately determining whether race played a role in that murder.

"I know this case is different," she said. "So, yeah, I could put that aside."

Outside the courthouse, Marcus Arbery Sr. said the federal hate crimes trial is about exposing racist motives that he says led to his son's death.

"The evidence is overwhelming," Marcus Arbery Sr. said. "This is a whole different trial going on. It's a hate trial now. They need to be punished for what they did. We want the world to see."

By exposing race as a direct cause for Ahmaud Arbery's death, the trial could help demonstrate to a skeptical nation the vital necessity of the hate crimes category, said social justice attorney Barbara Arnwine.

"We want people to see what was going through their mentality," she said outside the courthouse. "Everybody said Ahmaud did not commit a crime. They were told that. But they still made him out a criminal. Why? Because of skin color. We want the truth to come out of this federal courthouse."

Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on a street in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020, after he and his father, Greg McMichael, pursued Arbery in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the pursuit in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his residence with the McMichaels in pursuit and videoed the deadly conclusion on his cellphone.