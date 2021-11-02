Jury selection gets closer to goal

Nov. 2—The man told attorneys Monday that the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 "should have been avoided."

But the prospective juror said he did not think the actions of the three White men on trial in the killing of the 25-year-old Black man amounted to murder. As a juror, he said he would have a difficult time finding Travis McMicheal, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of murder.

"Someone was killed or whatever," he said Monday to attorney Franklin Hogue, who represents Gregory McMichael. "But I feel both parties contributed to that outcome. I don't see me using the term 'murder' to say what happened."

Many prospective jurors have expressed strong opinions over the past two weeks of jury selection in this high-profile case. But this man was among the first prospective jurors who appeared to be leaning toward the defense attorneys' contentions that Arbery's death was the result of self-defense in the course of a citizen's arrest. After individual questioning, the prospective juror was sent back to rejoin the panel.

By far, most prospective jurors with strong opinions have leaned toward the prosecution's assertion that Arbery was murdered while out for a jog on a public street.

Entering the third week of jury selection Monday, the voir dire questioning process had produced 54 qualified prospective jurors. The number had stood at 55 after Friday's proceedings ended, but Judge Timothy Walmsley dismissed one of the prospective jurors Monday morning over a hardship related to obligations to her children.

Six more prospective jurors had qualified by the end of Monday's proceedings, bringing the total to 60. They need 64 qualified prospective jurors. From those, the three defense teams and the prosecution will use their allotted strikes to whittle it down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates.

Story continues

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun as the two men struggled for possession of the gun. The deadly confrontation ended a pursuit of several minutes that started when Travis McMichael and his father armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery as he ran past their home on Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the pursuit in another pickup after Arbery ran past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan recorded the deadly conclusion with his cellphone.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction.

Several prospective jurors have been dismissed over the past two weeks for telling attorneys they could not possibly consider that the defendants are innocent. On Monday, an electrician in his 20s was dismissed for saying he could not possibly find the three men guilty.

"I don't see that they done anything wrong," he said. "I think they done it in self-defense. I made up my mind about it."

Like the McMichaels, one prospective juror described himself as an avid deer hunter. However, he said the incident hit home for him when a hunting partner likened their own pursuit of deer to the shooting in Satilla Shores.

"The way he put was: 'Same thing we do in the woods on Saturday,'" he said during individual questioning. "It immediately registered as a negative thing."

The man said he is "leaning more toward guilty." He felt Gregory McMichael's role as a former investigator with the Brunswick District Attorney's Office contributed to the time gap between the incident and their arrests. The man also believed race played a role.

"I don't think the events would have occurred the same way ... had race not been a factor," he said.

However, he had followed the case closely in the news. He said he could listen to the defense's case and consider it impartially if chosen to serve on the jury.

After questioning, the man was sent to rejoin the panel.

Jury selection resumes at 8:30 a.m. today.